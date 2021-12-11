Wood County sheriff seizes over $132,000 in drugs

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Wood County Sheriff’s Department seized over $132,000 worth of illegal drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine and ecstasy, during a search of a home in the Town of Saratoga this week.

The sheriff’s department says it was part of a long-term investigation with state law enforcement agencies.

Police officers also found marijuana, $16,000 in cash and high-valued jewelry.

A woman who lived at the home was arrested.

Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker says the county has seen 12 overdoses this year and the seizure would help prevent more.

