Xcel Energy reminds customers to clear natural gas meters

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - While customers continue to clean out after Friday’s winter storm in the area, Xcel Energy is sending an important reminder.

Xcel Energy reminds customers to check their natural gas meter to make sure it is clear from snow and ice.

According to a release from Xcel energy, clearing snow and ice from natural gas meters is key to avoiding the potential for dangerous natural gas buildup indoors due to vents becoming sealed when covered in ice and snow. Xcel Energy strongly recommends keeping the entire meter assembly clear by gently removing snow or ice from the meter, associated piping and the roofline above the meter.

Xcel Energy says to check often to ensure melting snow isn’t dripping on the meter from the roof or nearby trees. Use a shovel around a meter to move snow away; do not use a snowblower near a meter.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.