Dunn County Historical Society starts new community holiday tradition

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The holiday season is here and so are those annual traditions that come with it.

The Dunn County Historical Society is looking to start a new tradition of its own that involves the entire community.

On Saturday, the historical society hosted its first-ever Wakanda Wonderland at the Rassbach Museum.

“We wanted to create a safe outdoor event that brought the spirit of the holidays and something that was accessible to everyone in the community,” Melissa Kneeland, Dunn County Historical Society Executive Director, said.

Kneeland says their goal was to create a new tradition that embodies togetherness.

“We have all of these trees here and they’ve all been decorated by different local businesses, by non-profits, by individuals,” Kneeland said. “Some of them are themed, some of them are traditional trees.”

Knee land says over 50 trees were sponsored and decorated. She’s grateful so many people took a chance on this new holiday fun.

“It’s feel-good on so many levels and I just hope as many people as possible can come and walkthrough and get in the holiday spirit,” Kneeland said.

Some people got creative with their decorations like putting golf clubs to good use during the off-season and handing items people could take home for free.

“It’s really wonderful to see the creativity of the sponsors and those decorating the trees because that means you know they’ve been anticipating, thinking about, and planning for this event,” Kneeland said.

Tasha Mikesell and her boyfriend each sponsored a tree. She says it was a fun experience for the whole family.

“We do a lot with the community so I thought this was a good way and now that we have a little one we have to find things to do in especially in the cold. So, this was kind of cool to come out and to see all the trees,” Mikesell said.

Kneeland says Dunn County may be small, but they’re always stronger together.

“What better time than the holidays to emphasize that and to make sure that we are building some new memories and new traditions for the community,” Kneeland said.

Embracing traditions, new and old, as one community.

The Christmas trees can be seen on the east lawn of the Rassbach Museum. They will be lit up through Sunday with the possibility of staying up through sometime during the week.

The proceeds from Wakanda Wonderland’s sponsored trees will go toward solar panels that would help power the museum.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.