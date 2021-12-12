No one hurt after garage fire damages group home in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one was hurt as a result of a garage fire at a group home in Eau Claire Saturday night.

The Eau Claire Fire Department said a fire that engulfed the garage of the group home had begun to spread to the residence as first responders arrived on the scene before firefighters brought it under control after 6:25 p.m. Saturday.

The BTI Mclvor House Group Home on McIvor Street on Eau Claire’s south side was evacuated while the ECFD worked to put out the fire. 18 people from the fire department responded to the fire.

Estimated damage done to the building is $150,000, according to the Fire Department. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Assistance with the fire is credited to the Eau Claire Communications Center, Eau Claire Police Department, Eau Claire Streets Department, Xcel Energy and the Altoona Fire Department.

