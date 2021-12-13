Advertisement

1 killed, 4 injured in shooting at S.C. sports bar

By Patrick Phillips, Gray News staff and Summer Huechtker
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Charleston Police confirmed Monday morning several people were shot and one person has died early Monday morning at a sports bar.

WCSC reported that Charleston County dispatchers received multiple calls at about 2:09 a.m. about a disturbance that ended in a shooting inside Players Place Billiards and Sports Bar, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. The shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m., she said.

One person described as a “person of interest” was in custody, Charleston Police Lt. Heath King said.

“At this time, the individual has not been charged, and the investigation is ongoing,” Wolfsen said.

She said witnesses told police multiple people were involved, and five people were injured. One of those victims died from their injuries, and the remaining four were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, she said.

As of shortly after 6 a.m., investigators remained on the scene collecting evidence. The investigation is ongoing, but Wolfsen said there is no threat to the community.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and multiple K-9 units also responded.

The coroner has not yet released the identity of the victim.

Copyright 2021 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Woman charged with lewd and lascivious behavior now sentenced
Arcadia Police Dept.
Arcadia Police Department finds woman missing since Dec. 8
Snow plow
Storm clean up continues after leaving double digit snowfall in parts of western Wisconsin
A garage fire on Eau Claire's south side on Saturday, Dec. 11 caused $150,000 in damages. No...
No one hurt after garage fire damages group home in Eau Claire
A family digs through the remains of their apartment in Mayfield, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021....
Kentucky tornado toll in dozens; less than feared at factory

Latest News

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in...
Biden administration reveals 60 finalists for $1 billion in economic grants
Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at a transit center in Charlotte's South End on Thursday....
US electric vehicle strategy calls for 500,000 charging stations
wreaths across america wrap
WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA WRAP
SkyWarn 13 Forecast (12/13/2021)
Sophie Long, who was allegedly abducted by Michael Long, was found in a foreign country.
Texas girl missing for months found in foreign country, father in custody