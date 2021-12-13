Altoona Lions Club host 2nd Shine A Light tree lighting

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - For the second year, the Altoona Lions Club hosted its Shine A Light tree lighting in Altoona’s 10th Street park.

The different colored lights honor or represent the memory of loved ones.

Community members came out to hear the Altoona High School Choral Group and see the Christmas Tree light up for the first time this season.

Club member David Rowe says more than just people from Altoona purchased a light for those they hold close to heart.

“It’s a nice way, I know I gave for my parents, it’s a nice way to appreciate just how important they were in our lives and everybody’s lives that they touched,” Rowe said.

The tree will be lit up through Christmas and possibly into the new year. The proceeds from the Shine A Light fundraiser will go back into the community to help with future events and projects.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.