Chauvin expected to plead guilty in Floyd civil rights case

FILE - In this June 25, 2021, file image taken from pool video, former Minneapolis police...
FILE - In this June 25, 2021, file image taken from pool video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin's sentencing at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. On Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, Cahill said that he will make the names of the 15 jurors and alternates who sat in the courtroom public the following week. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin appears to be on the verge of pleading guilty to violating George Floyd’s civil rights.

A federal docket entry on Monday shows that a hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday for Chauvin to change his current not-guilty plea in the case.

The court system also sent out instructions for media to attend the hearing.

Chauvin has already been convicted of state murder and manslaughter charges for pinning his knee against Floyd’s neck as the Black man said he couldn’t breathe on May 25, 2020.

Chauvin and three other former officers are set to go to trial in late January on those charges

