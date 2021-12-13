Advertisement

The Chippewa Valley Carolers aim to spread holiday cheer

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In an effort to spread some Christmas cheer, a group of carolers is lifting up holiday spirits one note at a time.

The Chippewa Valley Carolers sand holiday songs to the residents at HeatherWood Assisted Living and Memory Care in Eau Claire on Sunday.

The group was started last year by Samara Snapp to bring a little more cheer to the community. She says the group is always looking for more members and being a good singer is not a requirement.

“People say, Oh no they don’t want to hear me sing, but the fact is they do,” Snapp said. “If it was just you singing in front of them, you may be a little off-tune, but all of us together it sounds beautiful because when people get together to and do an act like singing for others to make them happy, it sounds good no matter what.”

The Chippewa Valley Carolers sing throughout the community every Sunday leading up to Christmas. They go to nursing homes, group homes and they will sing at homes throughout the community.

Next Sunday, the group will be singing at the home of a woman whose neighbors nominated her to have a few tunes sung.

If you’re interested in joining or learning more about the Chippewa Valley Carolers, you can visit their Facebook page.

