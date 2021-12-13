Advertisement

Couple raises child found abandoned in subway station

Kevin is now 21 years old and attends Swarthmore College.
Kevin is now 21 years old and attends Swarthmore College.(Pete Mercurio via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A couple who found an abandoned baby in a subway years ago is sharing some new pictures of the boy’s life.

Danny Stewart found the abandoned newborn in a New York subway station in August 2000.

Danny Stewart found the abandoned newborn in a New York subway station August 2000.
Danny Stewart found the abandoned newborn in a New York subway station August 2000.(Pete Mercurio via CNN Newsource)

Stewart and his then-partner, now husband, called the police.

The baby was in the state’s care while a citywide search took place for the boy’s parents, who were never found.

Later that year, a judge asked them if they’d like to adopt the boy, and they said yes, naming him Kevin.

Now, 21 years later, he’s a senior at Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania.

The parents even wrote a book about their incredible journey called, “Our Subway Baby.”

Kevin’s biological parents are still unknown.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Woman charged with lewd and lascivious behavior now sentenced
Arcadia Police Dept.
Arcadia Police Department finds woman missing since Dec. 8
A garage fire on Eau Claire's south side on Saturday, Dec. 11 caused $150,000 in damages. No...
No one hurt after garage fire damages group home in Eau Claire
Snow plow
Storm clean up continues after leaving double digit snowfall in parts of western Wisconsin
A family digs through the remains of their apartment in Mayfield, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021....
Kentucky tornado toll in dozens; less than feared at factory

Latest News

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge...
Chauvin expected to plead guilty in Floyd civil rights case
A woman sorting through the rubble pile of a collapsed house tosses a shoe to another worker,...
Thousands without heat, water after tornadoes; at least 64 dead in Kentucky, governor says
FILE - In this June 25, 2021, file image taken from pool video, former Minneapolis police...
Chauvin expected to plead guilty in Floyd civil rights case
Tornadoes have left a trail of destruction across the U.S.
Tornadoes leave trail of destruction
Hintz, of Oshkosh, has been leader of minority Democrats since September 2017.
Wisconsin Assembly Democratic Leader Hintz leaving post