EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Please give the Sunshine Award to Deb Horan. Deb is a volunteer for “Sofas for Service”. She is the coordinator of the warehouse where we collect household items for veterans. She keeps the warehouse running smoothly and very orderly. We laughingly call her “bossy” but it is for that reason that we have been able to help well over 100 veterans this year alone. Deb always has a happy, bubbly, and positive attitude. She makes working at a warehouse fun.

From some of her warehouse team,

Tom, Mel, Maggie, Karen, Gary, and Cindy

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.