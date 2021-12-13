DHS awards $8 million to community outreach in COVID-19 vaccination efforts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Serves is awarding $8.1 million in grants to organizations throughout Wisconsin to support COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

This money will be distributed throughout the state to promote the equitable distribution of vaccinations.

DHS is awarding the money in hopes that it will allow local organizations to support vaccination in marginalized or underserved populations.

Governor Evers said “ensuring every Wisconsinite has access to quality, affordable healthcare is an essential part of our response to this pandemic and building strong, healthy communities.”

These funds will be critically important in our ongoing efforts to make sure every Wisconsin can access the safe, effective, and free vaccine,” he continued.

