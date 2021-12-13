Donations sought in Chippewa County for Kentucky tornado relief effort
CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - A drive to bring donations to Kentucky from the Chippewa Valley for tornado relief is underway.
The effort, led by Jake Anderson of Anderson Moving, will pool donations and deliver them to areas affected by this weekend’s deadly tornadoes in Kentucky, including Mayfield.
What they’re looking for includes bottled water, non-perishable food, blankets, clothing, and personal hygiene items. The drop-off locations include Citizens State Bank in Cadott from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 and 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, as well as the Anderson Moving truck at the U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lake Hallie on Wednesday, Dec. 15 from 6 until 9 a.m. and again from 4 until 6 p.m. the same day.
In addition, the Salvation Army and Gray Television, including WEAU 13 News, are launching a campaign to help those affected by the deadly December tornadoes. If you would like to donate, text ‘HLTORNADO’ to 51555. Message and data rates may apply. For more details, click here.
