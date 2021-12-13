Advertisement

Donations sought in Chippewa County for Kentucky tornado relief effort

Drone footage captures the major damage a severe storm caused in Mayfield, Kentucky.(Whitney Westerfield/KFVS)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - A drive to bring donations to Kentucky from the Chippewa Valley for tornado relief is underway.

The effort, led by Jake Anderson of Anderson Moving, will pool donations and deliver them to areas affected by this weekend’s deadly tornadoes in Kentucky, including Mayfield.

What they’re looking for includes bottled water, non-perishable food, blankets, clothing, and personal hygiene items. The drop-off locations include Citizens State Bank in Cadott from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 and 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, as well as the Anderson Moving truck at the U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lake Hallie on Wednesday, Dec. 15 from 6 until 9 a.m. and again from 4 until 6 p.m. the same day.

In addition, the Salvation Army and Gray Television, including WEAU 13 News, are launching a campaign to help those affected by the deadly December tornadoes. If you would like to donate, text ‘HLTORNADO’ to 51555. Message and data rates may apply. For more details, click here.

Anderson Moving and Citizens State Bank in Cadott are gathering donations for tornado relief efforts in Kentucky.(Anderson Moving / Facebook)

Please help us with donations so we can take a full truck load down to Mayfield, KY. Thanks from The Anderson Moving Family

Posted by Anderson Moving on Monday, December 13, 2021

