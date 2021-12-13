Advertisement

DR. JANE BYRD

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Dec. 13, 2021
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

My family and I wanted to thank Dr. Jane Byrd in the Pediatrics Department at Mayo Clinic of Chippewa Falls. We are so thankful for the many years that she has been an amazing doctor. She has seen our family through multiple serious medical conditions in which we are grateful that she was by our side. She will be missed by us but, I’m sure, by many others as well. I hope she enjoys her well-deserved retirement. Thanks for being you!

From the McNulty, Sneen, and Kernan Families

