‘The Dr. Oz Show’ ending

FILE - This Dec. 4, 2019 file photo shows Dr. Mehmet Oz at the 14th annual L'Oreal Paris Women...
FILE - This Dec. 4, 2019 file photo shows Dr. Mehmet Oz at the 14th annual L'Oreal Paris Women of Worth Gala in New York. Oz's show is coming to an end as he is running for a Senate seat in Pennsylvania.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(Gray News) - “The Dr. Oz Show” is ending after 13 years, Sony Pictures Television announced Monday.

Jan. 12, 2022, will see the health entertainment show come to an end.

The news comes after Dr. Mehmet Oz announced he was running for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania as a Republican.

Celebrity physician Oz got his start as a medical expert for Oprah Winfrey.

The show will be replaced “The Good Dis,” co-hosted by Oz’s daughter, Daphne Oz.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

