First lady Jill Biden to meet with families, victims of Waukesha parade tragedy

First lady Jill Biden (file image)
First lady Jill Biden (file image)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - First lady Jill Biden is planning to meet with families of victims and others who were at a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee where six people were killed and dozens were injured after an SUV plowed through the crowd.

The White House says Biden will begin her day Wednesday by attending a Forbes 50 Over 50 and Know Your Value event in New York City. She will then travel to Milwaukee to visit Children’s Wisconsin hospital and meet with frontline health care workers who cared for victims from the parade crash in Waukesha.

Biden’s final stop will be in Waukesha to talk with families and first responders from the parade tragedy. 

