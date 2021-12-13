Advertisement

Heal the Heartland: How you can help tornado victims

By WEAU 13 News
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Salvation Army has started a new text campaign for those who would like to help those affected by the deadly December tornadoes.

Gray Television and WEAU 13 News are working to help Heal the Heartland.

A deadly storm system tore through America’s Heartland. The people of Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee have a long road to recovery. Now, it’s time for each of us to help Heal the Heartland.

If you would like to donate, text ‘HLTORNADO’ to 51555. Message and data rates may apply. For more details, click here.

