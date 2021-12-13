Mayo Clinic to begin offering COVID-19 boosters for 16- and 17-year-olds Tuesday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be made available at Mayo Clinic Health Systems for some children beginning later this week.

Mayo Clinic said it will begin providing booster COVID-19 doses for 16- and 17-year-olds beginning Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Dr. Robert Jacobson, Chair of Mayo Clinic’s Community Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine, strongly recommended the booster doses for the newly-eligible age group.

“The booster dose for those 16 to 17 years of age will further protect our 16- and 17-year-olds from COVID-19 infection and as a result protect their families, friends, classmates and teachers,” Dr. Jacobson said. “All of us need to do our part to end this pandemic and protect ourselves and our loved ones.”

Mayo Clinic said in a release that it supports COVID-19 vaccination, citing data and science in promoting vaccine administration. On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded its COVID-19 booster vaccine recommendation to 16- and 17-year-olds.

16- and 17-year-olds who have gone at least six months since getting their second dose of Pfizer vaccine with Mayo Clinic will be contacted by Mayo Clinic, and appointments can be made either over the phone or via their online patient portal. However, Mayo Clinic said it will not begin scheduling vaccine booster appointments until Tuesday.

Only the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for children ages 16 to 17. For more information regarding COVID-19 vaccine boosters, you can visit the CDC website.

