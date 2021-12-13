MAYO CLINIC HEALTH SYSTEM LUTHER CAMPUS – FAMILY BIRTH CENTER

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

If would like to nominate the whole Family Birth Center of Mayo Clinic Health System – Luther Campus for the Sunshine Award. This award is for the Special Care nursery, Labor and Delivery, Postpartum, and the Operating Room staff. We had an urgent C-section with our twin boys in October. It was a very scary situation. The staff who took care of us before, during, and after were amazing. They made us feel so comfortable and they took such good care of our boys. Our youngest boy needed extra breathing support so he had to spend some time in the special care nursery. This was especially difficult for us. The staff took such good care of our baby, we felt so comfortable even in what felt like a dire situation. That time in our lives will forever stick with us and the people who took care of me and my little family will hold a special place in my heart.

Nicole Johnson

