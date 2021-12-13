Menomonie veteran recognized and gifted a new car

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Valley veteran was honored Monday for serving his country. He received a gift that will make traveling a little bit easier.

Tory Sailor is a veteran living in Menomonie with his family. As a token of thanks for his service and sacrifice, he was gifted with a brand new Dodge Journey.

“It was a surprise when I found out that I was being considered for this,” Sailor said. “It was even more of a surprise when I found out I was being awarded the vehicle and then to actually come here and see it, it just puts the cherry on top of the sundae so to say.”

The car was presented at Markquart in Menomonie by Freedom Alliance and US Bank.

“Somebody who has done so much for us and now needs help with a new vehicle to be able to go to his medical appointments, to care for his family, and to get back and forth to work in the Wisconsin Winters,” Freedom Alliance president, Tom Killgannon said.

Joe Henchel, general manager at Markquart in Menomonie, says it was an amazing experience to help a vet like Sailor.

“I mean a person like Tory who went overseas and has lifelong disabilities as a result of that, it’s really important that we take care of those people,” Henchel said.

Sailor served in the army for four years.

“I got injured while I was in Afghanistan, sent back to Hawaii, and then ultimately medically retired in 2014,” Sailor said.

Due to those injuries, Sailor needs to make frequent trips to the Veterans Hospital in Minneapolis.

Sailor says the new car will also make it easier to take his 18-month-old child who was born prematurely to doctor appointments and get through the next snowstorm that comes this way. He also says receiving the car is something he will never forget.

“It’s something that will stick with me for, longer than what the car will be there for,” Sailor said.

Whether it be a member of the military, law enforcement, or first responders, Sailor says it’s amazing when a community comes together to recognize the sacrifices made by individuals and their families.

“I think that the notion that community gathering and recognizing somebody like me, who is certainly not special in any regard, is a larger testament to how our community recognizes its military and veterans,” Sailor said.

An early Christmas present for a deserving man.

“Humbled, excited, happy, ready to go and take it out for a ride,” Sailor said.

