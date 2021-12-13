Advertisement

No one hurt in Chippewa Falls apartment fire Sunday night

(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Nobody was hurt after an apartment fire Sunday night in Chippewa Falls.

The fire, which was quickly put out, happened at 8:53 p.m. Sunday at the apartment building at 607 North High St. in downtown Chippewa Falls.

Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services said that they responded to a call of heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the apartment building and began evacuating residents. A total of 20 residences were cleared out of the building for about one hour while the fire was put out. Officials estimate it took about 20 minutes to extinguish the fire.

Total damages from the fire were minor and estimated to be around $1,000. Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services said they had a dozen firefighters on the scene and received mutual aid from the Chippewa Fire District.

