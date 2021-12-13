One person dead after vehicle strikes pedestrian Saturday in Eau Claire

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - A 51-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Clairemont Avenue Saturday evening.

Eau Claire Police said in a release that Robert Felton of Eau Claire died at Mayo Clinic Hospital after being hit by a car at the intersection of East Clairemont Avenue and Otter Road on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Police said that despite life-saving measures by EMS, officers and a bystander, Felton died as a result of his injuries from the crash after being taken to the hospital.

No charges have been filed for the crash. Police said that the vehicle’s driver has cooperated with authorities and stayed on the scene during the initial investigation. Police said that the crash is still under investigation by the Eau Claire Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

