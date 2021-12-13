Advertisement

Osseo gearing up for Wreaths Across America Day

Osseo VFW Post 8514 is the organizer for the Wreaths Across America program in the Osseo area.
Wreaths for the Fallen
Wreaths for the Fallen(KBJR/CBS 3)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach children the value of freedom, that will be the message celebrated at cemeteries all across the country this Saturday for Wreaths Across America Day.

Wreaths Across America coordinates wreath­-laying ceremonies at more than 2,500 locations across the United States, at sea and abroad.

In Osseo more than 400 wreaths will placed in area cemeteries to remember and honor our country’s fallen heroes, this Christmas.

If you would like to sponsor a wreath or volunteer, see here.

If you would like to attend here are times and locations for Saturday Dec.18:

11:00 a.m.: Thompson Valley Cemetery (WITVCA)S13912 County Road R Augusta, WI 54722

Noon: Kings Valley Lutheran Church Cemetery (WIKVLC)W13882 Haugen Road Osseo, WI 54758

1:00 p.m.: South Beef River Lutheran Cemetery (WISBRC)W16623 County Road G Osseo, WI 54758

2:00 p.m.: Osseo Cemetery (WIOSCC)N50675 County Road O Osseo, WI 54758

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Woman charged with lewd and lascivious behavior now sentenced
Snow plow
Storm clean up continues after leaving double digit snowfall in parts of western Wisconsin
Arcadia Police Dept.
Arcadia Police Department finds woman missing since Dec. 8
A garage fire on Eau Claire's south side on Saturday, Dec. 11 caused $150,000 in damages. No...
No one hurt after garage fire damages group home in Eau Claire
A family digs through the remains of their apartment in Mayfield, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021....
Kentucky tornado toll in dozens; less than feared at factory

Latest News

UW TEAMS UP WITH NFL ON RESEARCH DESIGNED TO REDUCE HEAD INJURIES IN ATHLETES
UW partners with the NFL to research sport-related concussions
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates an Aaron Jones' touchdown run during the second...
Rodgers throws 4 TD passes, Packers defeat Bears 45-30
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (12/12/21)
Shine A Light Tree Lighting
Shine A Light Tree Lighting (12/12/21)