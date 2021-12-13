Osseo gearing up for Wreaths Across America Day

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach children the value of freedom, that will be the message celebrated at cemeteries all across the country this Saturday for Wreaths Across America Day.

Wreaths Across America coordinates wreath­-laying ceremonies at more than 2,500 locations across the United States, at sea and abroad.

In Osseo more than 400 wreaths will placed in area cemeteries to remember and honor our country’s fallen heroes, this Christmas.

If you would like to sponsor a wreath or volunteer, see here.

If you would like to attend here are times and locations for Saturday Dec.18:

11:00 a.m.: Thompson Valley Cemetery (WITVCA)S13912 County Road R Augusta, WI 54722

Noon: Kings Valley Lutheran Church Cemetery (WIKVLC)W13882 Haugen Road Osseo, WI 54758

1:00 p.m.: South Beef River Lutheran Cemetery (WISBRC)W16623 County Road G Osseo, WI 54758

2:00 p.m.: Osseo Cemetery (WIOSCC)N50675 County Road O Osseo, WI 54758

