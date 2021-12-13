Rodgers throws 4 TD passes, Packers defeat Bears 45-30

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns to continue his mastery of the NFL’s oldest rivalry as the Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 45-30.

The Packers scored the first 24 points of the second half to erase a 27-21 halftime deficit. Green Bay took a four-game lead over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North and moved closer to its third straight division title. Chicago has lost seven of eight. Rodgers has 61 TD passes against Chicago, the most all-time against the Bears and one more than his predecessor Brett Favre.

