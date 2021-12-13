Advertisement

ROSELLA BURLINGAME

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate my mom, Rosella, for the Sunshine Award. For as long as I can remember, she has had a pair of knitting needles or a crochet hook in her hands. She kept us seven kids in warm sweaters, hats, and mittens when we were young. Now she is keeping school children and assisted living residents warm and comfy. She makes hats, scarves, and mitten sets and donates them to the local grade schools in Neillsville and Black River Falls. She makes the veterans lap robes in a red, white, and blue pattern. She also makes booties for the newborns leaving the hospital. There have been many very generous people that have donated yarn to my mom to help offset the cost. My mom says she knits and crochets because she has to have something to do but she sure puts smiles on so many faces with her creations. She deserves an award for what she does.

Mary Mashin

