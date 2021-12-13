Advertisement

Second case of omicron COVID-19 variant confirmed in Minnesota

A person affiliated with Minnesota State University, Mankato has the state’s second confirmed...
A person affiliated with Minnesota State University, Mankato has the state’s second confirmed coronavirus case involving the omicron variant.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) — A person affiliated with Minnesota State University, Mankato has the state’s second confirmed coronavirus case involving the omicron variant.

University President Edward Inch has sent a letter to faculty, staff and students telling them that the Minnesota Department of Health had notified school officials that the omicron variant was confirmed in a vaccinated person at the university and that individual had recently tested positive.

Inch says the infected person is doing fine and is isolating. Inch encouraged everyone to get vaccinated and receive a booster. In addition, the university will make COVID-19 testing available on campus Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Woman charged with lewd and lascivious behavior now sentenced
Arcadia Police Dept.
Arcadia Police Department finds woman missing since Dec. 8
Snow plow
Storm clean up continues after leaving double digit snowfall in parts of western Wisconsin
A garage fire on Eau Claire's south side on Saturday, Dec. 11 caused $150,000 in damages. No...
No one hurt after garage fire damages group home in Eau Claire
A family digs through the remains of their apartment in Mayfield, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021....
Kentucky tornado toll in dozens; less than feared at factory

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new term, in Washington, Oct. 4, 2021.
Supreme Court rejects appeal over press access in Wisconsin
Green Bay man gets 5 years in prison for 18th OWI conviction
No one hurt in Chippewa Falls apartment fire Sunday night
wreaths across america wrap
WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA WRAP