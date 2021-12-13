Advertisement

Sheriff: 1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at vigil in Texas

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting happened when about 50 people were gathered...
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting happened when about 50 people were gathered for a celebration of life in Baytown, Texas, about 25 miles west of Houston.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - One person was killed and at least 13 others were injured Sunday night in a drive-by shooting during a candlelight vigil near Houston, a sheriff said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. when about 50 people were gathered for a celebration of life near North Market Loop in Baytown, about 25 miles west of Houston.

“Right as they were releasing the balloons up into the air was when the vehicle came,” he said. “Almost at that exact time is when they opened fire into a crowd.”

One of the wounded was taken to a hospital by helicopter, Gonzalez said. One of the injured was believed to be a young child, he said.

Gonzalez said it was too early to know whether the shooting may be gang-related.

“Those bullets don’t have eyes or anything, so it just puts everybody at risk,” Gonzalez said.

One witness, Sidney Williams, told KTRK-TV that “people were screaming and running to their cars.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Woman charged with lewd and lascivious behavior now sentenced
Road Conditions
Snow winds down early Saturday; improving travel conditions
Arcadia Police Dept.
Arcadia Police Department finds woman missing since Dec. 8
Snow plow
Storm clean up continues after leaving double digit snowfall in parts of western Wisconsin
Jon Rauch uses his walker to leave HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, Wis. on Thursday,...
Eau Claire man diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome

Latest News

The Jan. 6 House panel released a report detailing questions it has about documents provided by...
Jan. 6 panel set to vote on holding Meadows in contempt
FILE - Event signage appears above the red carpet at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards,...
Golden Globes to announce noms to a skeptical Hollywood
UW TEAMS UP WITH NFL ON RESEARCH DESIGNED TO REDUCE HEAD INJURIES IN ATHLETES
UW partners with the NFL to research sport-related concussions
In this image taken from Brooklyn Center Police Officer Jeffrey Sommers' police body cam video...
Potter trial enters second week with medical examiner to testify
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates an Aaron Jones' touchdown run during the second...
Rodgers throws 4 TD passes, Packers defeat Bears 45-30