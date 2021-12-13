Advertisement

TERESA REETZ & TAMI GESKE

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate two women, Teresa Reetz and Tami Geske, for the Sunshine Award.

I most recently organized the “Rebuild Chicken Chasers” fundraiser and Teresa and Tami went above and beyond in helping me out with any task that arose. This fundraiser truly would not have been as successful as it was without them. A simple thank you just isn’t enough.

Cindy Kolpien

