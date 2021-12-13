Tourism spending up in the Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A couple of indicators of tourist activity show that spending is up in the Chippewa Valley this year.

Room tax numbers for Eau Claire are on pace to beat 2019′s record year, according to Visit Eau Claire.

“2019 was a record year for most of the cities in the area,” Benny Anderson, Executive Director of Visit Eau Claire, said. “So the fact that our numbers this year are beating that benchmark is incredible news.”

Visit Eau Claire said in a release that in 2021, room tax numbers were down in the first quarter by 10% from two years ago but rebounded as the year went along, jumping 16.3% in the third quarter over 2019. Altoona and Osseo also saw double-digit increases in the third quarter over 2019 of 16% and 50% respectively while the Town of Union was up 27%.

“The Chippewa Valley has shown a tremendous ability to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Anderson said. “The interest in traveling to the region has neve been greater.”

