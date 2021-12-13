USPS Green Bay facility to process 100,000 pieces of mail this week

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We are only twelve days away from Christmas so if you’re planning to ship gifts through the mail, now is the time to do it.

The United States Postal Service is preparing for its busiest week across the nation, including the Green Bay processing and distribution center on Packerland. Across the nation, the USPS is expecting to process 2.3 billion pieces of mail this week. One-hundred thousand of those pieces are expected to go through Green Bay.

“I mean just alone last night, letter wise, we were at 2 million, so it was quite a busy night,” said Rick Walker, USPS Green Bay manager of distribution operations.

“We started our peek this Sunday already delivering 5,000 packages,” said Green Bay Postmaster Brad Koenig.

Workers are even picking up extra hours to cover short staffing.

“We have carriers coming in working overtime. Some of them are working from six in the morning to six at night. So yeah, all hands-on deck right,” said Koenig. “We do it just to provide that excellent customer service we’re so accustomed to doing in Green Bay. Everybody is chipping in, whether they’re helping in the plant, maybe with some operations and delivering, but it’s a great team coming together for that service to our customers.”

USPS is looking to add more people to the team by hosting a job fair this Wednesday, December 15 from 9 am-3 pm at the facility on Packerland in Green Bay. USPS is looking to hire mail carriers, clerks, and mail handlers.

“Just come in. We’ll have laptops set up, so you don’t have to fill out anything beforehand,” said Walker.

While USPS works overtime for you, they are hoping you can help them in return by getting your items in the mail now.

“The biggest reason is the weather. You know over the weekend; we had some weather that impacted the area. We delivered 5000 packages yesterday just in Green Bay alone. But you know, you never know whether a delay is going to impact that,” said Koenig.

Koenig also asks people to use boxes without any strange markings on them, otherwise, they might have to be repackaged and could be delayed.

“Just come in with a box that doesn’t have any markings and then it’ll be a smooth transition for the window personnel to process that package and get in the mail,” said Koenig.

If you are not able to make the job fair, you can also apply online by visiting usps.com.

Koenig said if you want to make sure your package gets to its destination by Christmas via retail shipping, get it in the mail by December 15. USPS will accept packages for Christmas delivery until December 23, but that would be considered ‘express mail’ and will cost more money.

