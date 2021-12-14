Boys & Girls Club helps families celebrate the holidays

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley is helping families celebrate this holiday season.

Community initiatives are coming together this week with more than $10,000 in cash donations and items from dozens of individuals and organizations.

Tuesday afternoon, the annual holiday giveaway kicked off.

The club’s gym was lined with tables filled with over 500 donated items so Club kids could “shop” for their families. Mary Steineke, who volunteers with the club, said the kids get really excited.

“They don’t seem to think about themselves,” Steineke said. “It’s the other people they’re thinking about, and I think that the Boys & Girls Club has a lot to do with making them think that way.

Another event happening this week is the annual holiday shopping spree. Through the project, 20 Club kids will be suited up with new winter gear.

The Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley provides youth development programs in Black River Falls, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire and Menomonie. For more information about the club, you can visit its website.

