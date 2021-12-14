Advertisement

City council to vote on rezoning for apartment project

By Maria Blough
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Plans for two new apartment buildings in the Cannery District in Eau Claire could clear one more hurdle this week at the city council meeting.

On Eau Claire’s north side, the Cannery District has seen a lot of changes in the last few months from newly paved roads to the addition of a roundabout.

It may soon be seeing more.

Right now this area near Oxford Ave. and Platt St. is a vacant lot covered with snow.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting the Duluth-based P&R Companies is asking the city to approve rezoning the lot to allow for the construction of two apartment building with 133 units each.

The apartments would be built in one of the cities 14 tax increment financing districts which can help bring developments like this to the city.

“It’s about a total of$5 million dollars in incentives that are staged at various times throughout the process and in return for that they are guaranteeing a valuation of $50 million,” said Jay Winzenz, the city’s finance director.

That valuation helps generate money to go back to the city in order to cover the cost of improvement projects like roads.

The developer has also agreed to make 20% of the units affordable for people earning 80% of the county median income.

Some of those units will also be made affordable to people making 60% of the county median income.

If this project gets all of the approvals, the company hopes to start building early next year.

“Upon all the approvals, we’re planning on breaking ground on the project sometime in March to early April depending on the weather,” said Aaron Johnson, the project manager with River Valley Architects. “The initial building plan is to complete the buildings in conjunction.”

Once it breaks ground, the project is expected to take around 24 months to be completed.

Monday night the Eau Claire City Council held a public hearing on the rezoning proposal with a vote scheduled for tomorrow.

If approved, the project still needs approval on its final site plan.

