COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Wisconsin 1 year ago

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services are marking the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 vaccine administered in the state.

In central Wisconsin, Pfizer vaccines arrived at Marshfield Clinic on Dec. 16. Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield was an initial distribution site to serve northcentral Wisconsin.

“Wisconsin has been a national leader of getting available shots in arms, and this work has been essential to keeping our kids, families, and communities healthy and safe so we can put this pandemic behind us,” said Governor Tony Evers. “We couldn’t have gotten here without the dedication of our vaccinators, partners, and Wisconsinites in every corner of our state. I thank everyone for their hard work and tireless efforts.”

More than 67% of Wisconsin adults 18 years of age and older have been fully vaccinated, including 82% of Wisconsinites 65 years of age and older, and nearly 90,000 children ages 5-11 years have received their first dose in just six weeks after becoming eligible.

