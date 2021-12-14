Advertisement

Eau Claire City Council approves rezoning for Cannery District apartment project

CANNERY DISTRICT PARK PLANS
CANNERY DISTRICT PARK PLANS(City of Eau Claire)
By WEAU 13 News
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Plans for two new apartment buildings in the Cannery District in Eau Claire took another step forward Tuesday.

The Eau Claire City Council unanimously approved a rezoning request that will allow the construction of two apartment buildings with 133 units in each one.

P&R Companies, which is based in Duluth, Minn., brought the request to the council Tuesday. The apartments would be built in one of the city’s 15 tax increment financing districts, which are meant to help bring developments to the city.

The Cannery District has seen a number of changes the past few months, including the addition of a traffic circle and freshly-paved roads. At the moment, the proposed project site near Oxford Avenue and Platt Street is a vacant lot covered with snow.

Jay Winzenz, Finance Director for the City of Eau Claire, said Monday that there are about $5 million in incentives for the project.

20% of the units in the buildings will be affordable for people earning 80% of Eau Claire County’s median income, with some of those apartments being affordable for people making 60% or less of the county’s median income.

With the step forward, next up is approving the project’s final plan. If everything is approved, construction could begin early next year with an estimated completion time of two years.

