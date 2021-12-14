Gov. Evers announces recipients of $59.5 million in workforce innovation grants

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - During a stop in Eau Claire Tuesday, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced 12 recipients of up to $59.5 million in grants directed towards educating and training the workforce across Wisconsin.

The effort, called the Workforce Innovation Grant program, has $100 million directed to help increase workforce participation and training through regional programs across Wisconsin.

Some of the projects the program intends to fund include training and recruiting healthcare workers in rural Wisconsin, education and development of manufacturing, craft and trade employees, spur entrepreneurship, create child care opportunities in underserved areas of Wisconsin and help people in prison to earn degrees from the University of Wisconsin.

UW-Eau Claire and Mayo Clinic could receive up to around $9.4 million in grants to develop health care, social services and education workers in rural communities. The grants will also help fund education programs to get more nurses into the field and create new degree programs in healthcare fields that are seeing growth, such as psychiatry, healthcare management and public health.

BREAKING: Wisconsin has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country, but our state faces workforce challenges that existed long before the pandemic. So today, I announced up to $60M in Workforce Innovation Grants to develop long-term solutions to the challenges we face. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) December 14, 2021

Chippewa Valley Technical College could receive up to about $10 million in grants to develop programs to bring more skilled workers to the state’s labor market while also creating multi-purpose training centers and mobile labs to serve rural areas and high schools.

Mid-State Technical College is also tabbed to receive up to $9 million in grant money to bring skilled trade programs into education and construction of a center that would address areas like manufacturing, engineering and technology for rural west-central and central Wisconsin.

All told, the plan allocates up to $28.4 million in grants to projects in western Wisconsin alone. To see more about the plan, you can visit Gov. Evers’ website.

