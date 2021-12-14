Health Department: Decision to quarantine for COVID-19 close contact not up to parents

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Department of Public Health is reminding parents and child care centers that the decision of whether to quarantine a child for close contact to a person with COVID-19 rests with the health department.

In a statement Monday, Angela Weideman, Director and Health Official for the Chippewa County Department of Public Health said the health department has the authority to require isolation and quarantine to limit the spread of diseases.

“I want to make it clear that I do not recommend or support the idea of parents choosing whether or not their child should quarantine as a close contact,” Weideman said.

The statement came in response to Chippewa County childcare places that were letting parents decide whether their child should quarantine after being exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

In the statement, the Department of Public Health said it understood the challenges that child care places were facing due to “societal divisions.”

Weideman said that letting a potentially sick child go to day care puts other children at risk, which is why the Department has the authority to require quarantine and isolation.

Additionally, the department said that it will continue to contact child care places if parents or community members express concern for COVID-19 mitigation strategies at those places.

For more about COVID-19 and mitigation strategies in Chippewa County, as well as COVID-19 testing and vaccine information, you can visit the Department of Public Health website.

