Mayo Clinic distributes $50K across eight WI school districts

HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System is supporting Wisconsin schools through its “Season of Gratitude” program.

Eight school districts are sharing a total of $50,000, which will go towards mental health needs, programs that address substance abuse, or to further equity, inclusion, and diversity.

The School District of Holmen is receiving $4,500 for students in need of mental health services, including evaluations or therapy sessions.

Executive Director of Student Services Jill Mason hopes the money will help children who continue to face learning difficulties amidst the pandemic.

“Some of them have really struggled coming back in person with some anxiety, or other types of fears or concerns,” Mason explained. “We really want to make sure that the School District of Holmen is a place where they feel they belong.”

The funds will also help the district replace broken equipment and furnishings in sensory rooms in order to align with the social-emotional needs of students.

The full list of school districts receiving money through the program is as follows:

- School District of Arcadia: $3,000

- Caledonia Area Public Schools: $3,000

- School District of Onalaska: $7,500

- School District of Holmen: $4,500

- Sparta Area School District: $4,500

- Tomah Area School District: $4,500

- Prairie du Chien Area School District: $3,000

- La Crosse School District: $20,000

