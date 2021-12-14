Advertisement

Milwaukee submits bid for Republican National Convention

(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(AP) - MILWAUKEE (AP) — The City of Milwaukee has submitted its bid to host the Republican National Convention in 2024.

The application, which includes more than 200 pages, highlights the city’s access to Lake Michigan, entertainment venues, festivals, the culinary scene, the Milwaukee Bucks’ championship, the Wisconsin Center expansion, Fiserv Forum and more.

Visit Milwaukee CEO Peggy Williams-Smith said it also cites the city’s experience preparing to host the Democratic National Convention in 2020, an event that became mostly virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Visit Milwaukee, the city’s convention and visitors bureau, received an inquiry from the Republican National Committee in October.

