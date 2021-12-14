New surge of patients straining Coulee Region hospitals

TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - The coronavirus has been spreading throughout the country since March 2020, putting a strain on the resources of many health care providers.

At Tomah Health, staff are once again dealing with an influx of COVID patients, many of which were brought on by the holiday season.

“We just had Thanksgiving, and so we’ve had a lot of people who maybe are congregating together,” Chief Nursing Officer Tracy Myhre explained. “It’s also winter, so people are more indoors together, and so then you see things like an increase in COVID cases.”

Myhre adds that it’s not just COVID-19 that is contributing to the increased patient census.

“We’re starting to see influenza, and then we have the normal respiratory illnesses that follow with winter, and so all of those are going together,” Myhre said.

Along with Tomah Health, Mayo Clinic Health System is also treating an elevated number of patients.

Mayo Clinic says in a statement that hospitals in the system have been operating at or near capacity for months.

There have also been increases in the number of COVID patients over the past week, as detailed in the statement:

“Southeastern Minnesota with approximately 22 COVID-19 patients and Southwestern Minnesota with approximately 50 COVID-19 patients; Northwest Wisconsin with approximately 39 COVID-19 patients and Southwest Wisconsin with approximately 12 COVID-19 patients.”

The statement continues to say that ICUs at Mayo Clinic Hospitals continue to be full.

Tomah Health is also seeing an increase in patients requiring ICU care, but is having difficulty finding available beds in area hospitals to transfer them to.

For those who can be treated in Tomah, Myhre says services need to be adapted.

“[That means] changing up the days that we are doing some out-patient elective surgeries, utilizing staff to help care for the increase in volume of patients,” Myhre detailed.

Despite the high numbers that are currently being cared for, Tomah Health is determined to not turn any additional patients away.

“We still want them to be able to come in and get the care they need,” Myhre expressed. “We are a community based hospital, we care about the community, we care about the patients who come here, and we’re going to do what we need to do to make sure they get the care that they need.”

Both Tomah Health and Mayo Clinic say getting the vaccine will go a long way towards decreasing the number of hospitalizations in the Coulee Region.

