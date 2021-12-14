Advertisement

One in 10 Wisconsin children ages 5-11 complete COVID-19 vaccine series

(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On the one year mark of COVID-19 vaccines being administered to Wisconsinites, health officials unveiled the official numbers Tuesday for children ages 5-11.

The Department of Health Services announced on Nov. 3 that it would be backing Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for younger children.

As of Tuesday, DHS notes 18% of children ages 5-11 have received their first COVID-19 shot and more than 1 in 10 Wisconsin children in this age group have completed their vaccine series.

These new additions to the COVID-19 dashboard bring the overall vaccination rate in Wisconsin up to 61.1% for residents with at least one dose and 57.4% of residents with a completed series.

Dane County remains the leader of the state with the highest percentage of its residents vaccinated. Three-quarters of Dane County has completed their vaccine series and 79.4% has received at least one dose.

In Dane County, 45.4% of children ages 5-11 have received their first COVID-19 shot and just over 31% have completed their two-shot sequence.

So far this week, DHS reports 801 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents. There have been more than 6.7 million given out in the past year of vaccinations.

COVID-19 cases roll in

DHS confirms 3,847 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the state ever reported up to 923,968.

If the state’s seven-day rolling average stays on pace at its current number, 3,659, it will take Wisconsin just under three weeks to reach one million total cases.

Thirty-eight people with COVID-19 have died, DHS reports Tuesday. There have been 9,431 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic.

