Oshkosh Fire Department launches “Mugs for Rugs” to help prevent falls

A "Mugs for Rugs" barrel sits in an Oshkosh coffee shop.
A "Mugs for Rugs" barrel sits in an Oshkosh coffee shop.(WBAY)
By Emily Matesic
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Fire Department wants older residents to remove throw rugs from their homes, and local coffee shops are ready to reward those who do. It’s all part of a new community risk reduction program aimed at preventing trip and fall injuries at home.

There are large bins in several coffee shops around Oshkosh. They’re collection sites for the “Mugs for Rugs” program.

“I think it’s just really good proactive way to raise awareness for household accidents and just prevent some,” says Planet Perk owner Ken Osmond.

Created by the Oshkosh Fire Department, “Mugs for Rugs” is a trade. People over the age of 65 are encouraged to collect the small throw rugs in their homes and bring them to participating coffee shops. In exchange for the rug, they will receive a coffee mug they can fill and refill for free. According to Osmond, “We’ve given away about a case of mugs already. And we expect more people to come it as people get more familiar with it.”

“Mugs for Rugs” comes after the fire department realized 20% of its EMS calls last year were for falls alone. “This is one of the greatest risks we have in the community. When we’re responding to 1500+ falls a year, how do we reduce that risk? This is one of first steps as we move forward in how do we reduce that risk, target this issue, and turn that number around,” says Fire Chief Mike Stanley.

Throw rugs can be a danger, especially for older people. “It’s a trip hazard, it’s a slip hazard. It’s one of those things that we actually can control so that’s why we aimed at those,” adds fire department public information officer John Holland.

The fire department hopes by getting rugs like these out of homes, it can reduce the number of fall calls it goes on -- protecting the population that’s more vulnerable to these types of incidents.

Chief Stanley says, “Once you fall the first time, you have more of a propensity to continue to fall. At some point you’re going to have some traumatic injury that’s going to lead to hospitalization. It might be a traumatic brain injury, it might be a broken hip, and once that starts to happen you don’t really have the choices that you once did.”

Local business partners include Caramel Crisp Corner, Mike’s Place Family Restaurant, New Moon Café, Pilora’s Café, and Planet Perk Coffee Houses. The Oshkosh Seniors Center is also participating.

The Oshkosh Fire Department says “Mugs for Rugs” will be offered as long as people are participating in it.

