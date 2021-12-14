Advertisement

Packers donate $270K to victims of Waukesha Parade tragedy

Packers logo
Packers logo(WBAY)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers have donated a total of $270,650 to the victims of the Waukesha parade tragedy.

“We were all heartbroken after the senseless tragedy in Waukesha and we worked with our players to help determine the best way to have an impact as an organization,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “After receiving pledged donations from our players and coaches, the organization was proud to match their donations. Our thoughts remain with the victims, along with their families and the Waukesha community, as they continue to grieve and heal from this horrific event.”

The funds include $135,325 donated from 42 Packers players and coaches, and Packers Give Back matched that amount to bring the donation total to $270,650.

The donation will go toward the United for Waukesha Community Fund being managed through the Waukesha County Community Foundation. The donation from the Packers helped the Fund reach a level that achieved an additional $1 million matching donation from a generous donor.

Including the donation from the Packers, more than $3 million has been donated to the fund.

To donate to the United for Waukesha Community Fund, visit waukeshafoundation.org/parade.

The victims have been identified as Jackson Sparks, 8, Virginia Sorenson, 79; LeAnna Owen, 71; Jane Kulich, 52; Wilhelm Hospel, 81; and Tamara Durand, 52. The crash also left 62 people injured.

