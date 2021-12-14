Advertisement

Pilot charged with flying intoxicated after crash landing in Indiana

By 16 News Now and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) – The pilot of an ultralight plane landed in jail after crashing in Indiana late Monday afternoon.

According to Indiana State Police, 61-year-old Joseph Krol is accused of operating the aircraft while intoxicated.

WNDU reports Krol failed the field sobriety test after the crash and was arrested for operating while intoxicated and endangerment.

Krol was medically cleared before he was taken to jail and eventually released on recognizance.

The pilot was the only person in the plane at the time of the crash, and no one was hurt.

Police say no homes or nearby structures were damaged.

Copyright 2021 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Police block off the intersection of East Clairemont Avenue and Otter Road in Altoona, Wis. on...
One person dead after vehicle strikes pedestrian Saturday in Eau Claire
UPDATE: Woman charged with lewd and lascivious behavior now sentenced
Madison is the latest city to join the list of areas that have banned elective cat declawing.
Elective cat declawing banned in Wisconsin city
FILE - In this June 25, 2021, file image taken from pool video, former Minneapolis police...
Chauvin expected to plead guilty in Floyd civil rights case

Latest News

An Amber Alert issued Monday for a 17-year-old girl reportedly abducted in Memphis was canceled...
Tennessee Amber Alert canceled after 17-year-old Memphis girl found safe
In this screen grab from video, Dr. Lorren Jackson, assistant medical examiner at Hennepin...
Prosecutors at Kim Potter trial document her Taser training
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (12/14/21)
A well-known pediatrician says travel with young children doesn't have to be overwhelming....
Tips on traveling with kids this holiday season