Advertisement

VOTE: The 2021 CVM gingerbread house competition is here!

11 tips to help you decorate your next gingerbread house
(tcw-kltv)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Covered in a variety of candies and icing, a new neighborhood of gingerbread houses is taking over the Chippewa Valley this month.

An array of one-of-a-kind tiny homes are on display for the 4th annual gingerbread house display and competition.

Divided into four categories: group, adult, child, and teen, the displays are being judged based on neatness, creativity and overall appearance.

The gingerbread display runs until December 18. See here to browse this year’s house entries and to vote on your favorite!

Winners will be announced by the museum one week from today, Dec. 21.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Police block off the intersection of East Clairemont Avenue and Otter Road in Altoona, Wis. on...
One person dead after vehicle strikes pedestrian Saturday in Eau Claire
UPDATE: Woman charged with lewd and lascivious behavior now sentenced
Madison is the latest city to join the list of areas that have banned elective cat declawing.
Elective cat declawing banned in Wisconsin city
FILE - In this June 25, 2021, file image taken from pool video, former Minneapolis police...
Chauvin expected to plead guilty in Floyd civil rights case

Latest News

Emily Klein helps feed roughly 45 families in the Adams County area
Adams County woman works at food pantry that helped her years ago
Adams County woman works at food pantry that helped her years ago
Adams County woman works at food pantry that helped her years ago
SportScene 13 Monday
SportScene 13 Monday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 10
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 10