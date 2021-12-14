VOTE: The 2021 CVM gingerbread house competition is here!

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Covered in a variety of candies and icing, a new neighborhood of gingerbread houses is taking over the Chippewa Valley this month.

An array of one-of-a-kind tiny homes are on display for the 4th annual gingerbread house display and competition.

Divided into four categories: group, adult, child, and teen, the displays are being judged based on neatness, creativity and overall appearance.

The gingerbread display runs until December 18. See here to browse this year’s house entries and to vote on your favorite!

Winners will be announced by the museum one week from today, Dec. 21.

