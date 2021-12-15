Advertisement

Authorities respond to pedestrian crash in Eau Claire

The Eau Claire Police Department responded to a crash scene in the northbound lanes of Hastings Way near Clairemont Ave.(Associated Press)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities responded to a pedestrian crash in Eau Claire Wednesday afternoon.

The Eau Claire Police Department responded to a crash scene in the northbound lanes of Hastings Way near Clairemont Ave.

At this time, ECPD confirmed that the crash involved a pedestrian and a car.

ECPD confirmed one adult man was hurt. At this time, there is no word on citations. The incident is still under investigation.

