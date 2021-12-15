Conservative thinktank ranks Wisconsin in Top 10 for election integrity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As Republican-led investigations into Wisconsin’s handling of the 2020 election continues, a conservative thinktank has ranked the Badger State among the nation’s leaders in election integrity.

The Heritage Foundation ranked the state in a tie for eighth-place in the nation based on six categories, including Voter ID implementation, absentee ballot management, vote counting practices, and access of election observers. Each state’s scores are weighted and then added up to come up with its rankings.

In announcing the rankings, the foundation averred, “Americans need and deserve a system in which it is easy to vote and hard to cheat.”

Wisconsin earned perfect scores for its Voter ID laws, access Election Observers get, how it counts votes, and for the fact it does not automatically register voters. On the flip side, the state earned goose eggs for its procedures to verify citizenship and how it handles election litigation.

A full list of the state’s scores is broken down below.

Worth noting is, while the ranking is based on the state’s laws, whether it contributes or harms integrity is based on the subjective opinions of the organization. As such, traditional red states tend to dominate the upper echelons of the list, with Georgia, Alabama, and Tennessee filling the top three positions.

“Legitimate voters should be able to vote in privacy without being harassed, secure in the knowledge that their vote will not be lost, stolen, altered, or negated by a vote cast by an illegitimate voter,” the foundation declared.

In total, Wisconsin earned a score of 74 out of 100, tying it with South Carolina.

Total Score Voter ID

Implementation Accuracy of Voter

Registration Lists Absentee Ballot

Management Vote Harvesting/

Trafficking Restrictions Access of

Election Observers Verification of Citizenship Wisconsin 74/100 20/20 22/30 15/21 4/4 3/3 0/4 Wisconsin score/Total points possible for category Identification for Voter Assistance Vote Counting

Practices Election Litigation Procedures Restriction of

Same-day Registration Restriction of Automatic Registration Restriction of Private Funding of Election Officials or Government Agencies 2/3 3/3 2/3 0/3 3/3 0/3

