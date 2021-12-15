Advertisement

Dark chocolate potato chip bark

WI Potato & Vegetable Growers Association
(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Sarah Agena, with the Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association shares a sweet and salty treat with only 2 ingredients! Perfect for those holiday cookie trays.

DARK CHOCOLATE POTATO CHIP BARK

INGREDIENTS

2 cups dark chocolate chips

2 cups thick cut crinkle cut potato chips crushed

INSTRUCTIONS

Melt dark chocolate chips in the microwave in 30 second increments just until it starts to melt. Stir until smooth.

Line a 9 x 13 inch baking sheet with parchment paper.

Pour melted chocolate onto the prepared baking sheet and spread into a thin layer. Scatter crushed potato chips over the chocolate.

Allow chocolate to set for 15-20 minutes or until hardened. Break into pieces and serve.

Store leftovers in an airtight container.

Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association

