Dark chocolate potato chip bark
WI Potato & Vegetable Growers Association
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -
Sarah Agena, with the Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association shares a sweet and salty treat with only 2 ingredients! Perfect for those holiday cookie trays.
DARK CHOCOLATE POTATO CHIP BARK
INGREDIENTS
2 cups dark chocolate chips
2 cups thick cut crinkle cut potato chips crushed
INSTRUCTIONS
Melt dark chocolate chips in the microwave in 30 second increments just until it starts to melt. Stir until smooth.
Line a 9 x 13 inch baking sheet with parchment paper.
Pour melted chocolate onto the prepared baking sheet and spread into a thin layer. Scatter crushed potato chips over the chocolate.
Allow chocolate to set for 15-20 minutes or until hardened. Break into pieces and serve.
Store leftovers in an airtight container.
Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.