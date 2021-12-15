Dunn County Sheriff’s Office seeking information regarding burglary

CONNERSVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with information on a burglary that occurred at Jack’s Place Bar and Grill in Connersville.

According to a release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the burglary occurred during the early morning hours of Dec. 13th, 2021.

If anyone has any information or observed anything suspicious during this time period authorities ask that you please contact the Sheriff’s Office or report information anonymously at dunncocrimestoppers.com.

