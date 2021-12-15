Advertisement

Eau Claire florist to deliver hundreds of Christmas bouquets to area nursing homes

(tcw-wflx)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -In the spirit of spreading a little holiday cheer, Chippewa Valley Floral will soon be delivering hundreds of flower arrangements to nursing homes in the area, just in time for Christmas.

This will be the second year, the flower shop will be delivering bouquets to nursing homes, but this year they hope to up the ante. Last year they made and supplied roughly 150 residents with fresh flowers for Christmas, and this year they hope to more than double that.

Thanks to a number of local sponsors, the flower shop is closer to their fundraising goal, but is still looking for a little help from the community.

Hello Wisconsin is live with owner Kadie Schultz Wednesday morning with how the community can be a part of the special deliveries.

If you would like to sponsor a bouquet for a perfect stranger or a loved one living in a nursing home, you can call CVF, stop in the shop or donate online!

