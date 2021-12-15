Foggy weather leads to crashes, travel difficulties across western Wisconsin Wednesday

TOWN OF RED CEDAR (DUNN COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities are asking motorists to avoid the area of Highway 12/29 and County Highway E east of Menomonie in the Town of Red Cedar Wednesday morning due to multiple crashes.

Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd said that deputies were working on clearing the scene after a multiple-vehicle crash at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Bygd said that the foggy weather was likely a factor in the crashes and expected it would take an hour or two to clean up the crashes. Bygd also reminded motorists to turn on their lights during foggy weather. Injuries and the number of vehicles in the crashes in Dunn County were not released as of Wednesday morning.

Highway 29 eastbound was closed near Thorp due to a crash at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The closure goes from Thorp to Owen and Withee.

Alert | CLARK Co | Crash | WIS 29 EB | Bruce Mound Ave | All Lanes Blocked (One Direction) | https://t.co/tYLOLcVAKG — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) December 15, 2021

