Advertisement

Foggy weather leads to crashes, travel difficulties across western Wisconsin Wednesday

Foggy weather is at least partly responsible for a number of crashes across western Wisconsin...
Foggy weather is at least partly responsible for a number of crashes across western Wisconsin Wednesday, Dec. 15.(Wisconsin Department of Transportation)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF RED CEDAR (DUNN COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities are asking motorists to avoid the area of Highway 12/29 and County Highway E east of Menomonie in the Town of Red Cedar Wednesday morning due to multiple crashes.

Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd said that deputies were working on clearing the scene after a multiple-vehicle crash at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Bygd said that the foggy weather was likely a factor in the crashes and expected it would take an hour or two to clean up the crashes. Bygd also reminded motorists to turn on their lights during foggy weather. Injuries and the number of vehicles in the crashes in Dunn County were not released as of Wednesday morning.

Highway 29 eastbound was closed near Thorp due to a crash at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The closure goes from Thorp to Owen and Withee.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The statement came as some Chippewa County child care providers were making their own policies...
Health Department: Decision to quarantine for COVID-19 close contact not up to parents
The bans come after a farm-raised deer on a deer farm in Eau Claire County tested positive for...
DNR bans baiting or feeding deer in Clark, Eau Claire and Jackson counties due to positive CWD test
Police block off the intersection of East Clairemont Avenue and Otter Road in Altoona, Wis. on...
One person dead after vehicle strikes pedestrian Saturday in Eau Claire
The number of ATV and UTV registrations has in Wisconsin has nearly doubled over the last decade.
Public comment sought on ATV and UTV trail guidelines
Sailor was honored and recognized for his service and sacrifice
Menomonie veteran recognized and gifted a new car

Latest News

The crash occurred near the intersection of Highway 178 and Chippewa Crossing Boulevard.
Chippewa Falls Police: 1 person taken to hospital after crash on Highway 178 Thursday
A Wisconsin Department of Transportation message board on Sep. 3, 2021.
Highway 53 message boards to display travel times beginning Monday
The exit tunnel to Highway 93 from Highway 53 in Eau Claire will be closed from Monday, Sept....
Highway 93 exit ramp tunnel to reopen Friday
This fall, motorists traveling on Minnesota highways need to be aware of large, slow-moving...
MnDOT reminds motorists, farm equipment operators to safely share the road during harvest season