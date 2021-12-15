Advertisement

Giannis enters NBA health and safety protocols, out for Pacers game

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball during the first half of...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(Marta Lavandier | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Giannis Antetokounmpo has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols Tuesday, according to league records.

He will be out for the Milwaukee Bucks’ match Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers.

Khris Middleton is also listed as questionable as he suffers with a hyperextended left knee.

The NBA’s health protocols require players to be sidelined at least 10 days or receive two negative tests in a 24-hour period before they can resume basketball activities.

Antetokounmpo is in the middle of another MVP caliber season, averaging 27 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game.

The Bucks fell to the Boston Celtics Monday night 117-103. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 20 points and eight rebounds for Milwaukee a night after posting his 26th career triple-double in a victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

